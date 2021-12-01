Advertisement

4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County, Georgia, Tuesday night.(Source: WXIA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say four people are dead, including a police officer and the shooter, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday in Clayton County, south of metro Atlanta.

According to WSB-TV, Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was fatally shot, along with two women and the suspected shooter.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said a child and another officer were also shot.

The child is in critical but stable condition. The second officer is expected to survive.

Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance where they found the child and one of the women in a yard.

They said that while they were trying to render aid, someone started firing from an unknown location.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
OCALA SHOOTING
Ocala police searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Carriage House Townhomes and Apartments
Alachua Co. Sheriff's Office
“Nothing to indicate that any misconduct occurred”: Sheriff Watson releases a statement following the investigation into the death of a newborn at the Alachua County Jail
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Police: Alleged shooter not talking after deadly Michigan high school shooting
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
FILE - Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaves after giving evidence to the joint...
As lawmakers mull curbs on social media, Facebook whistleblower weighing in
FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt against former DOJ official
WILDLIFE WEDNESDAY
Wildlife Wednesday: Bed Bugs