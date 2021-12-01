Activists react to the outcome of an ASO investigation into the death of a baby born at the Alachua County Jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of an activist group are reacting to the outcome of an internal investigation, after a woman gave birth in the Alachua County Jail in August.

Erica Thompson’s baby died in the hospital hours later.

Officials concluded the investigation yesterday, into what happened the day Thompson, nicknamed “Heaven,” gave birth.

Members of the Dream Defenders organization said they’re disappointed to hear the sheriff’s office say “no misconduct” occurred in the jail that day.

In a statement from Sheriff Clovis Watson, he said, “There were no findings of law or policy violations on the part of Alachua County Sheriff’s office employees, or the contracted medical provider.”

“Protocols were not followed. If protocols were followed Heaven would’ve been in a hospital bed delivering Ava and she would’ve had a better chance at life,” said Kiara Laurent, a member of Dream Defenders.

In August, members of the organization rallied to demand accountability. , and it seems their fight is still not done.

One member said the outcome of this investigation adds more fire to their fight.

“The fact that the sheriff’s office has concluded that there was no misconduct, has only reinstated the need for change, because the change won’t come from people wanting to do better themselves, we have to make them do it,” said Karine Dieuvil, member of Dream Defenders.

In late August, sheriff’s officials released images from the video footage of Thompson inside the jail.

An investigator said pictures and video show that Thompson was checked on every 15 minutes.

“She had to deliver a child on the concrete floor. At one point she was hovering over a toilet to deliver her baby, begging for somebody, somebody to listen to her and help her. And they said she was lying,” said Dieuvil.

Sheriff’s officials said they will release the full report on the investigation soon.

In October, Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he planned to sue ASO for the newborn’s death.

At last check of court records, no lawsuit has been filed.

