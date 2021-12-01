Alachua County School District receives $38,000 as a thank you to staff members

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County teachers and administrators got a nice stocking stuffer Tuesday night.

At a reception, The Alachua County Education Foundation announced a $38,000 gift to the district, to be split between each school and the four chiefs of district-level departments.

The money is designed to be used to say thank you to staff in the form of staff appreciation or holiday parties to take place by the end of the school year.

The Education Foundation also presented checks to Alachua County Public School teachers and staff worth more than $40,000. The money will pay for more than ten education projects in the district.

It’s part of the Catalyst for Change Program.

Money was given for projects that increase student engagement.

