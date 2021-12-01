Advertisement

Bo Diddley Plaza hosts the Downtown Chanukah Family Festival

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a lighting of the Gratitude Hanukah Menorah.

It will take place at an annual festival in Downtown Gainesville.

The “Downtown Chanukah Family Festival” starts at 5 p.m. in Bo Diddley Plaza.

The event is meant to honor essential frontline heroes, and it is the largest public Chanukah celebration in Alachua County.

There will be music, dancing, gifts, and a free kindling ceremony to the public.

