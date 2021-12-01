Bo Diddley Plaza hosts the Downtown Chanukah Family Festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a lighting of the Gratitude Hanukah Menorah.

It will take place at an annual festival in Downtown Gainesville.

The “Downtown Chanukah Family Festival” starts at 5 p.m. in Bo Diddley Plaza.

The event is meant to honor essential frontline heroes, and it is the largest public Chanukah celebration in Alachua County.

There will be music, dancing, gifts, and a free kindling ceremony to the public.

TRENDING STORY: “Nothing to indicate that any misconduct occurred”: Sheriff Watson releases a statement following the investigation into the death of a newborn at the Alachua County Jail

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.