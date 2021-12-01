City commissioner David Arreola entering 2022 Gainesville mayoral race

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the Gainesville mayoral election less than a year away, city commissioner David Arreola is announcing he will seek the top job in the city.

In a press release, Arreola says his focuses as mayor will be affordable housing in the city, addressing climate change and mending what he says is a cultural divide that extends from Washington D.C.

Mayor Lauren Poe cannot run in 2022 as he is currently in his final term.

Donald Shepard is the only other person who has filed to run.

TRENDING STORY: Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.