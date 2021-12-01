City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville has major debt problems identified by the state Auditor General in a preliminary audit. Gainesville Regional Utilities(GRU) debt of $1.7 billion from fiscal year 2019-2020 was topic A of the report.

The 41-page letter to the City of Gainesville also states the debt to equity ratio is five times higher than Lakeland, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee.

GRU long-term debt 2019-20 fiscal year (WCJB)

From September 2017 through February 2020, GRU issued $954 million dollars in bonded debt.

“Now of course a lot of this comes from having to buy out the original contract of the biomass facility,” Gainesville City Commissioner David Arreola said.

Arreola said he believes lawmakers sent the auditor general on a wild goose chase.

“I think the Auditor General did a good job,” Arreola said. “I think the initial mission was a bit tainted with political conspiracy.”

The auditor suggests that the city reevaluate how much GRU spends on the general fund transfer.

GRU’s operating revenue is more than $410 million and the annual transfer is more than $36 million.

“So a lot of the issues are already being dealt with by the city so I want to rest people assured that we have a debt defeasance plan for GRU,” Arreola said. “We actually had a budget surplus this year so there’s also no concerns about the city’s finances as it were. We’ve already done a number of refinances where we’ve been able to get lower rates and actually be able to pay immediately some of that principle down and even save on some interest payments so even in the last few years we’ve been able to reduce some of that debt.”