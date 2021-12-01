Croskey Recreation Center mural project to be presented to the public

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a month later, the mural project final design at Croskey Recreation Center is set to be unveiled this week.

The mural design will be presented to the public on Thursday. The presentation, previously postponed from October 28, will be at the center on Northwest Fourth Street at 5:50 pm.

