Advertisement

Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Legislation filed at the State Capitol would increase the amount of training doctors would be required to have each year to prescribe medical marijuana, double the amount of time a patient card is valid from one to two years, regulate an intoxicating CBD strain not currently illegal and set rules for testing of crops.

Sponsor Representative Andrew Learned argues patients win if the bill passes.

“Under the bill, there is significant cost savings to patients, including two-year medical marijuana license cards, an eight-month doctor appointment that will cut the cost of participation in the medical marijuana program by over 60 percent,” said Learned.

The bill also prohibits doctors from having ownership of marijuana testing facilities.

TRENDING STORY: HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
OCALA SHOOTING
Ocala police searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Carriage House Townhomes and Apartments

Latest News

Gun violence is a concern for school officials, community activists
Gun violence is a concern for school officials, community activists
"We do teach Youth Mental Health First Aid to all staff, so when I say all staff, that's...
Gun violence is a concern for school officials, community activists
Rosa Parks Day of Courage
Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee hosts Day of Courage to honor Parks’ 66th anniversary
Rosa Parks Day of Courage
Rosa Parks Day