Gainesville City Commissioners meet to examine and develop GRU’s 2023 budget

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will meet to examine the budget process and develop the 2023 GRU budget.

This meeting comes one day after releasing the preliminary state audit that reported GRU’s $1.7 billion debt from the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. City commissioners will hear a presentation on GRU’s debt portfolio.

