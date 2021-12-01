Gainesville City Commissioners meet to examine and develop GRU’s 2023 budget
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will meet to examine the budget process and develop the 2023 GRU budget.
This meeting comes one day after releasing the preliminary state audit that reported GRU’s $1.7 billion debt from the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The meeting starts at 3 p.m. City commissioners will hear a presentation on GRU’s debt portfolio.
RELATED STORY: City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.