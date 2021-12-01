Gun violence is a concern for school officials, community activists

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In just the past two months, Ocala police alone responded to at least six gun related incidents - two of them involved teenagers.

It’s quickly becoming part of the regular routine.

In Oxford, MI at least four students are dead. In Meriden, CT students are found with a prop weapon. In Aurora, CO three teens face attempted murder charges.

And in Ocala, FL a pair of 17-year-olds flee police with guns in the car.

They took police on on a chase through a Walmart and the Paddock Mall’s parking lots. The driver Zamir King finally stopped at a red light at SW 27 Ave and SW 42 ST.

Officers found a stolen gun and marijuana in his possession. King now faces multiple felony charges.

His passenger is also are being charged with possession of an illegal firearm.

“The rap music that they’re listening to is provoking all of this, and it’s predicating out through them through the music into the streets because that’s all they rap about is guns, and degrading black women and stuff like that. I try to put out something different, basically showing that you don’t have to live that life,” Community Activist Larry Johnson said.

Johnson has been working with teens for roughly seven years.

He said he’s seen this type of situation happen way too often.

“About two years ago, I stopped a kid from shooting somebody else, and I took his gun from him,” he said.

“I think that we have youth that have a difficult time really knowing how to manage their emotions, so sometimes that has to be taught,” Amanda Steckman said.

Steckman oversees mental health services for the Marion County school district.

“We do teach Youth Mental Health First Aid to all staff, so when I say all staff, that’s everyone from the Superintendent down to our bus drivers,” she said.

Over the years they’ve increased the number of counselors and psychologists at schools, and there are intervention teams ready to go if a student is identified as a risk.

“We have both what’s called a suicide assessment and a threat assessment. What we see with our youth is, they’re exposed to so much more, we know that. Yes, we have youth that unfortunately do commit these acts of violence but we do have youth that are doing a lot of really great things,” Steckman said.

Acts of violence school staff said they’re hoping to prevent so students can accomplish all of those really great things.

