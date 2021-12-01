High school hoops: Split result for GHS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz girls basketball team collected its first win of the young season on Tuesday, rallying with a 17-4 run in the third quarter to knock off GHS, 50-40. Buchholz (1-2) trailed 21-18 at halftime. The Hurricanes fall to 3-2.

In other girls action, Countryside Christian picked up its second win in as many nights, defeating Dixie County, 34-31. Meleaya Granger paced the Munutemen with 16 points.

In boys basketball, GHS earned a 62-61 overtime win over 2021 state 4A finalist Santa Fe on a put-back by Vontrell Hankison with five seconds to play. The Canes were led by 19 points from Theo Stephens with 19 points.

