Horse Capital TV highlights Horse Farms Forevers’ annual summit for farmland conservation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse Farms Forever held an annual summit in Ocala to discuss how to protect farmland.

Hear about what participants learned in this week’s episode of Horse Capital TV.

LAST EPISODE: Horse Capital TV highlights the 25th anniversary of the Gypsy Vanner Horse

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.