“It’s a very happy holiday for all of us”: Seniors reunite with loved ones this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The holiday season is the time of year 95 year old Marjorie Johnson looks forward to most at Oak Hammock Retirement Community.

“The tree is already up, the little bear is sitting in his chair,” said Johnson. “It’s a very happy holiday for all of us.”

That was until COVID-19 shut normal operations down last year, leaving more than 400 residents to spend the holidays with no visitors.

“They wanted to come I said you can come but you can’t get in. We were really locked in and didn’t have the Christmas spirit,” said Johnson. “It was very somber.”

She said the usual laughing and singing was replaced with Facetimes, zoom calls and text messages. But this year is the first time in nearly two years Johnson was reunited with 12 of her loved ones.

“It was wonderful to have the all together and then we heard a lot of stories,” Johnson added.

Certainly, a lot to catch up on. A gift she said is worth more than words can describe.

“I mean what more could I want other than the love of my family... and I got that,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she’s looking forward to seeing her family again for Christmas and preparing for the holiday chorus.

