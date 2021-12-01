Marion County Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Weirsdale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in SE Marion County.

They say it happened just before ten o’clock Tuesday morning on SE 180th Street in Weirsdale.

Deputies say a person was shot and killed following an argument at the home.

There has been no word of charges at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.