Marion County Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Weirsdale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in SE Marion County.

They say it happened just before ten o’clock Tuesday morning on SE 180th Street in Weirsdale.

Deputies say a person was shot and killed following an argument at the home.

There has been no word of charges at this time.

