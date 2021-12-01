Marion County inmate charged with manslaughter after killing another inmate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s arrested an inmate at the county jail for killing another inmate.

They say 52-year-old Eric Lutterloah got into an argument with 35-year-old inmate Cory Merchant after he claims Merchant woke him up for being too loud.

The fight turned physical and Lutterloah punched Merchant and left him unconscious. Merchant’s head hit a concrete wall and he later died.

Lutterloah is now charged with manslaughter, along with the charges he already faced of armed kidnapping and sexual battery.

