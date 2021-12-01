Advertisement

Marion County inmate charged with manslaughter after killing another inmate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s arrested an inmate at the county jail for killing another inmate.

They say 52-year-old Eric Lutterloah got into an argument with 35-year-old inmate Cory Merchant after he claims Merchant woke him up for being too loud.

The fight turned physical and Lutterloah punched Merchant and left him unconscious. Merchant’s head hit a concrete wall and he later died.

Lutterloah is now charged with manslaughter, along with the charges he already faced of armed kidnapping and sexual battery.

