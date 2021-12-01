Ocala police recovers stolen gun from teenagers following a car chase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens face several charges after Ocala police say they found a stolen gun after a car chase.

It all began when an officer tried to pull over a car for driving at night without lights. Police say the driver, 17-year-old Zamir King, tried to flee.

Another 17-year-old was in the car with him. Officers say they chased the car through the Walmart and Paddock Mall parking lots.

The vehicle had to stop at the red light on Southwest 27th Avenue and Southwest 42nd Street. An officer got King out of the car and found the gun as well as marijuana.

The passenger also had a gun.

