Red, White and Blues Farm hosts ‘u-pick strawberries’ event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Strawberry picking is first come first serve at Red, White and Blues farm in Williston. Organizers are excited to debut this activity before their festive events kick off later this month.

One bucket of strawberries weighs about five pounds, which can be used in jams, jellies, pies, and more. Each pound of strawberries costs $4.99.

This is the first year that the Red, White and Blues Farm is having strawberry picking. The farm is typically known for their ‘u-pick’ blueberry, peach, and sunflower events, but they’re expanding and adding activities for all ages to enjoy.

Out of 100 acres of farmland, about 13 acres is dedicated to strawberries.

Farmhand Jake Robinson says there’s three different varietals growing this year, and although this event is debuting this season, he said the turnout has been surprising.

Related Story: “It’s a very happy holiday for all of us”: Seniors reunite with loved ones this season

“The strawberries are going well, I was actually surprised with how quickly they grew. I know they were expected December 12 but it was a surprise they came December first. Logistics wise, how it’s working, this is the first time we’re doing it so we’re playing it by ear and see how everything goes. So far, it’s a decent turnout, more than what we expected,” said Robinson.

Later this month, breakfast with Santa is coming to the farm along with a Christmas festival. Families big and small, young and old, can all enjoy the many activities available.

The farm recently added new playgrounds, a bouncy house for events, a gemstone mining area, and more.

Steven Keiper, another farmhand, explained what he’s looking forward to most with the upcoming festive events.

“Really, just to make memories. It’s been a pleasure with the whole Fall Festival, and it’s been great to see the excitement with the family. I’m really excited to see everybody with Santa and be together with their family and see how exciting it is with the new stuff at the farm,” said Keiper.

The strawberry picking event will be reopened as soon as more strawberries are available for harvest.

A link to the farm’s website can be found here. A link to the Breakfast with Santa event can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.