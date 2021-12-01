Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee hosts Day of Courage to honor Parks’ 66th anniversary

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee is hosting a Day of Courage to mark the 66th anniversary of Parks’ refusal to move to the back of an Alabama bus.

The recognition will be at 11 a.m. at the Rosa Parks RTS transfer station, located across the street from Depot Park in Gainesville.

The event will feature a proclamation by Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe. He will be designating the day as Rosa Parks Day for the city.

