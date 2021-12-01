State Semifinal Preview: Buchholz Bobcats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three North Central Florida high schools will play state semifinal games on Friday. Hawthorne and Chiefland in separate 1A contests, while in Class 7A, Buchholz makes its first final four appearance since 1995.

The Bobcats are up against 12-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. Head coach Mark Whittemore was a member of the Bobcats last championship team in 1990 and he has made people all over the state believers in Buchholz.

The Bobcats are 12-1 and averaging 35 points per game, while allowing just three opponents to reach double digits. They’ll still be underdogs against the Raiders, but Whittemore wants his guys to enjoy the ride.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back after quite a while, it’s been since the 90′s, and looking forward to going down to Fort Lauderdale and playing some real quality football,” said Whittemore.

“It feels great, there’s a lot of history here, it’s great to be a part of it,” said senior wide receiver Adrian Sermons regarding the Bobcats’ run to the semis. “We have to go out hard and play as a family, like a brotherhood, be close to each other and just execute.”

St. Thomas Aquinas is also 12-1 and has more than a dozen graduates of its program on NFL rosters. Whittemore realizes victory will require his team’s full attention.

“They have a very good defensive front, a good offensive front, and three really good running backs and we’re going to have to do our best to make sure we neutralize what they do best,” said Whittemore.

The winner of the semifinal between Buchholz and St. Thomas Aquinas will face either Lake Gibson or Tampa Bay Tech in the Class 7A state title game on Dec. 17.

