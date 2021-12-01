State Semifinal Preview: Hawthorne Hornets

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Simply making the state football playoffs is no longer enough at Hawthorne. The Hornets are now in position to reach a second straight 1A state title game. On Friday, Hawthorne will host Chipley as head coach Cornelius Ingram and company play their third state semifinal in the last four years.

Hawthorne has played suffocating defense all year, holding five of nine opponents to single digits. But in the postseason, the Hornets have been clicking on all cylinders. Junior quarterback Tyler Jefferson is leading an offense that’s scored at least 50 points in back to back weeks.

“It’s definitely our offensive line, our o-line definitely carries our offense,” said Jefferson. “Being able to make that way through the defensive line and through the defense, that’s definitely our biggest aspect on offense.”

The Hawthorne-Chipley winner will face either Madison County or Chiefland for the state 1A crown on Saturday Dec. 11 in Tallahassee. The visiting Tigers are 9-3 and are coming off a win over 2020 state champion Baker. Jefferson knows Chipley will offer a serious test.

“They’re obviously big and athletic, but honestly watching film and stuff they come out with a lot of energy too,” said Jefferson. “They seem like a very disciplined team so that’s what I think will be the biggest aspect.”

Experience is also on the side of the Hornets. This will be Chipley’s first state semifinal berth in 11 seasons.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.