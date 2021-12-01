TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Asher Dobrin (Oak Hall)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Asher Dobrin is the epitome of an all-around athlete.

The Oak Hall senior runs cross country in the fall, plays soccer in the winter, and runs track for the Eagles in the spring.

On top of competing in three sports, Dobrin also arranges and composes music.

His love for soccer though, started when he was a kid.

“My parents were super opposed to anything like football or baseball where I could get hit in the head really easily,” said Oak Hall senior soccer player Asher Dobrin. “And I had cousins that played soccer so they threw me into the community league stuff.”

As a defender, Dobrin is required to run up and back on the pitch quite a bit during a soccer match. But doesn’t have a problem running around for 90 minutes because of his conditioning.

“I run cross country and track, so I know how to hustle back when I need to. But mostly, I’ve got height and I’ve got speed. I know I can jump higher than most everyone on the field too, so if the ball’s in the air, it’s mine.”

As for cross country, the Eagles senior has helped lead the team to four straight top-3 finishes at the State meet, and even won a state title in the 4x800 relay in track.

When it comes to academics, Dobrin has a 4.3 weighted g.p.a. thanks to taking college level courses. He’s also enrolled in the Conservatory Arts Program for music at Oak Hall.

“We arrange and compose pieces to play in concert and we’re kind of expected to lead by example and sometimes really lead an ensemble and be the teacher.”

Not only can Dobrin arrange and compose music, he also plays seven instruments. His main one is the double bass.

Getting lost his music is Dobrin’s favorite escape from the world.

“For a really long time, I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole life. Listening to music, and now, playing music has just been a way for me to completely relax my mind and focus on one thing and be expressive. It definitely frees the soul.”

Dobrin plans to major in composition at college, and, eventually, score music for films.

