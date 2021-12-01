UF COVID-19 study shows severe cases increase likelihood of rehospitalization or death within a year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new study from the University of Florida indicates people who recovered from severe COVID-19 cases are twice as likely to die within a year of catching the virus compared to those who haven’t gotten ill.

The study states that people who got a severe case of the disease were more likely to need rehospitalization due to COVID-19 complications.

The research also showed that people younger than 65 had a higher risk of dying a year later than those older than 65 after a severe bout with COVID-19.

