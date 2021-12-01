Advertisement

UF COVID-19 study shows severe cases increase likelihood of rehospitalization or death within a year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new study from the University of Florida indicates people who recovered from severe COVID-19 cases are twice as likely to die within a year of catching the virus compared to those who haven’t gotten ill.

The study states that people who got a severe case of the disease were more likely to need rehospitalization due to COVID-19 complications.

The research also showed that people younger than 65 had a higher risk of dying a year later than those older than 65 after a severe bout with COVID-19.

TRENDING STORY: HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
OCALA SHOOTING
Ocala police searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Carriage House Townhomes and Apartments

Latest News

Activists react to the outcome of an ASO investigation into the death of a baby born at the...
Activists react to the outcome of an ASO investigation into the death of a baby born at the Alachua County Jail
Gun violence is a concern for school officials, community activists
Gun violence is a concern for school officials, community activists
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
"We do teach Youth Mental Health First Aid to all staff, so when I say all staff, that's...
Gun violence is a concern for school officials, community activists
Rosa Parks Day of Courage
Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee hosts Day of Courage to honor Parks’ 66th anniversary