UF hosts annual Holiday Gator statue lighting celebration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual lighting of the Holiday Gator statue will take place on UF’s campus.

The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. at the university auditorium, located near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road.

There will be seasonal treats and performances by two UF musical groups. Everyone in the UF community is encouraged to come out and join the annual tradition.

