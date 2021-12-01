Advertisement

UF hosts annual Holiday Gator statue lighting celebration

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual lighting of the Holiday Gator statue will take place on UF’s campus.

The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. at the university auditorium, located near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road.

There will be seasonal treats and performances by two UF musical groups. Everyone in the UF community is encouraged to come out and join the annual tradition.

