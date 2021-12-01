UF leads the SEC as the first athletics conference to collaborate on A.I.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Universities in the SEC are the first athletics conference to collaborate on artificial intelligence.

The University of Florida is leading the 14 university consortium. The college is allowing other institutions access to the HiPerGator supercomputer.

The colleges will share curriculum, degree structures, and other resources. Their goal is to train a workforce competent in A.I. and data science.

