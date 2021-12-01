Wildlife Wednesday: Bed Bugs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many people are traveling for the holidays and staying in hotels that could have bed bugs.

Learn about the tracing of these insects in the Florida Museum’s weekly edition of Wildlife Wednesday.

LAST EPISODE: Wildlife Wednesday: Aquatic amphibians

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.