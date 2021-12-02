Alachua County Pets: Gracie, Princess, and Hagrid

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Gracie.

She is a 4-year-old Domestic Longhair cat with absolutely stunning green eyes.

She’s super sweet and affectionate and would love an owner that would cuddle with her.

A fun quirk about Gracie is she has extra toes!

Next, we have Princess.

Princess is a 2-year-old Staffordshire.

She’s a little timid initially but warms up quickly.

She has the cutest tail and loves treats.

Princess cannot wait to find her kingdom.

Last is Hagrid.

He’s a sweet, handsome, and laid-back 5-year-old Staffordshire.

He does great on leash and car rides.

He can get a little nippy when he’s excited about treats.

He may not be suited for homes with small children but is looking for a loving owner

The shelter has 25 days of Christmas adoption specials.

During the month, the usual adoption fees are being discounted to equal the day of adoption.

For example, if you go on December 4th, the fee will be $4.

the shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

