American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 hosted 8th annual ‘Blessing Bucket Giveaway’ for transitioning veterans

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -  North-central Florida veterans received some extra support this Christmas season.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 hosted their 8th annual “Blessing Bucket Giveaway” for transitioning veterans.

They were able to give a hot meal, haircut, clothes, and a Christmas stocking to 20 veterans thanks to donations from the community.

