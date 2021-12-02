American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 hosted 8th annual ‘Blessing Bucket Giveaway’ for transitioning veterans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North-central Florida veterans received some extra support this Christmas season.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 hosted their 8th annual “Blessing Bucket Giveaway” for transitioning veterans.

They were able to give a hot meal, haircut, clothes, and a Christmas stocking to 20 veterans thanks to donations from the community.

