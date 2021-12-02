BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believed is armed and dangerous

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 have been shut down as troopers and deputies from multiple counties pursue a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Officials tell TV20, Columbia County deputies attempted a traffic stop which turned into a chase on I-75.

They say stop sticks were used and the man ran on foot into Alachua County.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol have joined the pursuit.

Officials say they believed the man is armed.

FDOT tweeted Thursday afternoon that all lanes of I-75 were closed at mile marker 406 due to law enforcement activity.

TRAVEL ALERT: All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 406 are currently closed due to law enforcement activity. If you are traveling in this area, please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/rV3hIUvRMS — FDOT District 2 (@MyFDOT_NEFL) December 2, 2021

The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that related to a shooting incident, those traveling southbound are being diverted at the US 41/US 441 exit at the 414-mile marker.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 399-mile marker High Springs exit until further notice.

Columbia / Alachua County TRAFFIC ALERT in re to a earlier shooting incident at the 406 mm- Southbound I-75 traffic is being diverted off at the ( US 41 /US 441) exit- 414 mm. Northbound traffic is been diverted off at the 399 mm exit (High Springs) until further notice. — FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) December 2, 2021

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

