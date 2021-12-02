Advertisement

BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believed is armed and dangerous

FHP
FHP(WJHG/WECP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 have been shut down as troopers and deputies from multiple counties pursue a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Officials tell TV20, Columbia County deputies attempted a traffic stop which turned into a chase on I-75.

They say stop sticks were used and the man ran on foot into Alachua County.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol have joined the pursuit.

Officials say they believed the man is armed.

FDOT tweeted Thursday afternoon that all lanes of I-75 were closed at mile marker 406 due to law enforcement activity.

The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that related to a shooting incident, those traveling southbound are being diverted at the US 41/US 441 exit at the 414-mile marker.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 399-mile marker High Springs exit until further notice.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

