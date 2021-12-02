Advertisement

Florida State Farrier’s Association hosts three-day horseshoe forging contest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An annual horseshoe forging contest will kick off at the Oaks of Lake City Equestrian Center.

The three-day contest is hosted by the Florida State Farrier’s Association.

It starts at 8 a.m. today and runs through Saturday.

The entry fee is $275 for a solo contestant and $425 for a team of contestants.

The judges for this year’s contest will be Patrick Dutton and Matt Shaklee.

