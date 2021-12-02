Florida State Farrier’s Association hosts three-day horseshoe forging contest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An annual horseshoe forging contest will kick off at the Oaks of Lake City Equestrian Center.

The three-day contest is hosted by the Florida State Farrier’s Association.

It starts at 8 a.m. today and runs through Saturday.

The entry fee is $275 for a solo contestant and $425 for a team of contestants.

The judges for this year’s contest will be Patrick Dutton and Matt Shaklee.

