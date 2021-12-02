Gator men’s basketball team tastes defeat for the first time, 74-67 at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma to a 74-67 victory over No. 14 Florida on Wednesday night. The loss snaps the Gators’ season opening six-game winning streak.

Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington, shot 8 of 11 and had eight rebounds.

Jalen Hill scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson added 15 for Oklahoma (7-1), which earned its biggest win yet under new coach Porter Moser. He picked up his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 17 points off the bench and Colin Castleton added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Florida (6-1).

The Sooners led 9-0 before the Gators scored on a free throw nearly four minutes into the game. The Gators committed five turnovers before making a shot.

Florida chipped away throughout the half and took the lead for the first time on three free throws by Tyree Appleby just over a minute before the break. Oklahoma recovered and led 37-36 at halftime.

A 3-pointer by Groves pushed the lead to seven with just under 6 minutes remaining, and Hill followed with a thunderous right-handed jam that gave the Sooners a 65-56 lead and prompted a Florida timeout.

Florida rallied, and a 3-pointer by Appleby cut Oklahoma’s lead to 69-67 with about 2 minutes remaining. But Hill scored, was fouled and made the free throw to push the Sooners’ lead back to five, and Oklahoma remained in control from there.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators already have solid wins over Florida State and Ohio State this season - the same Ohio State team that just beat No. 1 Duke on Tuesday. This loss isn’t a resume killer.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Texas Southern on Dec. 6.

