Advertisement

Gator volleyball team hosts early NCAA tournament rounds

SEC power to open tournament against Florida A&M Thursday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A college volleyball scene that has produced three consecutive playing semesters culminates in NCAA tournament play this week, and the No. 16 seed Gators are home for rounds one and two. Florida (20-8) takes on SWAC tournament champion Florida A&M (25-6) Thursday at 7 p.m., with the winner to face either Miami (24-4) or Sun Belt Champion South Alabama (25-6) on Friday.

Like the NCAA basketball tournament, volleyball utilizes a 64-team bracket to crown a champion. In Gainesville’s mini-tournament of four teams, the Gators actually have the most losses, with eight. Florida earned hosting rights based on strength of schedule and are the favorites to advance. But seniors like setter Marlie Monserez won’t take anything for granted.

“Everyone is in this tournament for a reason and everyone has their strengths,” said Monserez. “This team won their conference and that’s why they’re here so we have to respect everything they have.”

Senior outside hitter Thayer Hall believes the sky is the limit.

“When the gators are at their best and we’re playing our best volleyball it’s something hard to stop and really fun to watch,” said Hall. “So I think that’s our emphasis for these next three weeks.”

If Florida were to advance out of the week, a possible matchup against No. 1 overall seed Louisville would be possible in the round of sixteen.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch

Latest News

Gators take on FAMU Thurs.
NCAA volleyball preps for Gators
Florida guard Brandon McKissic (23) drives past Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the...
Gator men’s basketball team tastes defeat for the first time, 74-67 at Oklahoma
Florida's Lavender Briggs (3) passes the ball during an NCAA college basketball game in...
UF women’s basketball team has five-game winning streak broken at George Mason
Asher Dobrin holds a ball while he prepares to practice a throw-in during Oak Hall's practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Asher Dobrin (Oak Hall)