Gator volleyball team hosts early NCAA tournament rounds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A college volleyball scene that has produced three consecutive playing semesters culminates in NCAA tournament play this week, and the No. 16 seed Gators are home for rounds one and two. Florida (20-8) takes on SWAC tournament champion Florida A&M (25-6) Thursday at 7 p.m., with the winner to face either Miami (24-4) or Sun Belt Champion South Alabama (25-6) on Friday.

Like the NCAA basketball tournament, volleyball utilizes a 64-team bracket to crown a champion. In Gainesville’s mini-tournament of four teams, the Gators actually have the most losses, with eight. Florida earned hosting rights based on strength of schedule and are the favorites to advance. But seniors like setter Marlie Monserez won’t take anything for granted.

“Everyone is in this tournament for a reason and everyone has their strengths,” said Monserez. “This team won their conference and that’s why they’re here so we have to respect everything they have.”

Senior outside hitter Thayer Hall believes the sky is the limit.

“When the gators are at their best and we’re playing our best volleyball it’s something hard to stop and really fun to watch,” said Hall. “So I think that’s our emphasis for these next three weeks.”

If Florida were to advance out of the week, a possible matchup against No. 1 overall seed Louisville would be possible in the round of sixteen.

