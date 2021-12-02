Governor Ron DeSantis rolled out a budget proposal that included plans for a new National Guard readiness center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis today rolled out a budget proposal that includes plans for a new National Guard readiness center in Gainesville.

His plan recommends more than 100 million in funding to support the guard.

The Governor made the announcement today in Pensacola.

“We are proud to be the most military-friendly state in the nation and there’s no better place to make that a reality and to show people that’s the truth than right here in Northwest Florida.

During the news event, the Governor also said he was glad a judge blocked President Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

“You look at some of these states that have done the opposite of Florida that have opposed their own mandates and you’re seeing the capacity to deliver healthcare diminish even as their facing the beginning of winter covid waves”

A Louisiana-based federal judge issued the ruling blocking President Biden’s mandate for health workers.

