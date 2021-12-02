Advertisement

Greater Gainesville Chamber awards North-central Florida businesses making a difference

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Business leaders gathered to honor the companies making a difference in the greater Gainesville area.

Chamber members wore white at Tuesday night’s event.

It was to signify a new beginning as businesses begin to recover from the pandemic.

The large and small business awards were given to Gainesville Health and Fitness and Touching Hearts at Home.

Haven and Rebuild were among the other organizations honored in various categories.

TRENDING STORY: City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch

Latest News

High visability
Increase in police presence to be seen along main roads in Gainesville in an effort to increase biker and pedestrian safety
UF Agreement
University of Florida and Gainesville City Commission meet to discuss 2020-2030 UF campus development agreement
alachua pets
Alachua County Pets: Gracie, Princess, and Hagrid
Wind fm
“What’s up” With WIND-FM 12/02