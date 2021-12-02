Greater Gainesville Chamber awards North-central Florida businesses making a difference

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Business leaders gathered to honor the companies making a difference in the greater Gainesville area.

Chamber members wore white at Tuesday night’s event.

It was to signify a new beginning as businesses begin to recover from the pandemic.

The large and small business awards were given to Gainesville Health and Fitness and Touching Hearts at Home.

Haven and Rebuild were among the other organizations honored in various categories.

