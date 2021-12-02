GRU staff present debt defeasance program ahead of FY23 budget plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A preliminary state audit of the city of Gainesville details debts surpassing a billion dollars owed by Gainesville Regional Utilities. Although, city leaders say there’s a plan in place to address the debt.

“Staff has been working on this for a long time,” said GRU General Manager, Ed Bielarski.

City commissioners sat before GRU staff to start the fiscal year 2023 budget. Starting with the billion-dollar debt service the department owes outlined in the state preliminary audit.

“And I think you’re seeing the benefits of that even as we speak,” added Bielarski. “So this is a very positive opening module to the kick-off to the fiscal 23 budget season.”

There are two initiatives approved last year that are meant to lower debt--- use savings from 2020 debt restructuring and the 2020 pension obligation bond issuance as a part of a debt defeasance program.

“This audit report shows a level of indifference,” said former Gainesville Mayor, Dr. Mark Goldstein.

The first payment from the program will lower the debt by around $31 million through the fiscal year 2026. As a former city commissioner and mayor, Dr. Goldstein said the debt is detrimental to residents.

“That takes away from the citizens the ability to do the good things we need to do,” mentioned Dr. Goldstein. “Deals are supposed to be made for the citizens, not against them. What happened here in the page after page, 41 pages, that deals were made for private interest.”

City leaders meet again Thursday— and on their consent agenda is an item on GRU’s budget for the past year.

