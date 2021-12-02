Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Home Alone” fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7, and the stay is scheduled for December 12.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

If you’re too young to remember “Home Alone,” the film came out in 1990.

The movie featured Macaulay Culkin as a young boy, who was left to protect his house from two buffoonish burglars.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
OCALA SHOOTING
Ocala police searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Carriage House Townhomes and Apartments

Latest News

President Kent Fuchs says he is proud the statue was created by a University of Florida alumni.
University of Florida hosts lighting ceremony of the metal gator statue
The Jewish community celebrated the fourth night of Hanukkah tonight at Bo Diddley Plaza.
Jewish community gathers to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah at Bo Diddley Plaza
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting