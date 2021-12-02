Increase in police presence to be seen along main roads in Gainesville in an effort to increase biker and pedestrian safety

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The police presence will be increased today along certain roads in Gainesville.

This is part of an effort to increase awareness of bicycle and pedestrian safety laws.

The Florida Department of Transportation granted the department $27,000 to conduct high visibility enforcement details.

More police will be placed along 13th Street, 39th Avenue, 34th Street, University Avenue, and Archer Road.

TRENDING STORY: HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.