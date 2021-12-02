Advertisement

Increase in police presence to be seen along main roads in Gainesville in an effort to increase biker and pedestrian safety

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The police presence will be increased today along certain roads in Gainesville.

This is part of an effort to increase awareness of bicycle and pedestrian safety laws.

The Florida Department of Transportation granted the department $27,000 to conduct high visibility enforcement details.

More police will be placed along 13th Street, 39th Avenue, 34th Street, University Avenue, and Archer Road.

