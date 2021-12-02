Advertisement

Jewish community gathers to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah at Bo Diddley Plaza

The Jewish community celebrated the fourth night of Hanukkah tonight at Bo Diddley Plaza.
By WCJB Staff
Dec. 1, 2021
The gratitude Hanukkah Menorah was lit Wednesday night.  The event was meant to honor essential frontline heroes, and it is the largest public Chanukah celebration in Alachua County. 

The gathering featured music, dancing, gifts, and a free kindling ceremony. 

