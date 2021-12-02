Jewish community gathers to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah at Bo Diddley Plaza

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jewish community celebrated the fourth night of Hanukkah tonight at Bo Diddley Plaza.

The gratitude Hanukkah Menorah was lit Wednesday night. The event was meant to honor essential frontline heroes, and it is the largest public Chanukah celebration in Alachua County.

The gathering featured music, dancing, gifts, and a free kindling ceremony.

