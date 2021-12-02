‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of teen and grandmother killed in crash on Thanksgiving

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A High Springs family is facing the unimaginable as they are getting ready to lay Ashton Hall, 13, and her great grandmother Patricia Williams, 83, to rest following a car accident on Thanksgiving Day.

“I don’t know my life without her,” Ashton’s papa John Green said.

Ashton Hall and her great grandmother Patricia Williams are both gone.

“They left four and came back two,” Ashton’s aunt Donna Day said.

Laura and John Green were there when the SUV overturned on I-75 multiple times.

“I was driving, she was in the passenger and they were behind us,” John said.

“It was the most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt,” Laura added.

Laura lost her mother and daughter.

“You feel empty and you don’t know what to do with all those emotions and feelings right now but I still am thankful because I know they’re in Heaven,” Laura explained. “I don’t have any questions. I’m mad they left me here.”

That Thursday morning before Ashton got in that car, she wrote a note that said keep smiling. It’s a message that has helped her family through this tragedy everyday since.

“We weren’t friends,” John said. “We were attached way deeper than that.”

Her papa john and grandmother Laura raised her since birth.

Wednesday was his first time in Ashton’s room since the accident, nearly a week later.

“To her everybody was her friend, everybody at school, everybody at church camps,” John said.

Her aunt Donna said she was a happy girl.

“She was one of the most bubbly personalities,” Day said.

She was an outdoors girl and the president of FFA at High Springs Community School with a love for hogs.

“She was really just scratching the surface of what she could accomplish and was going to accomplish,” Aunt Heather Green said.

Donna said 83-year-old Patricia had a pure soul like no other.

“I don’t really believe I’ve ever heard my mother say anything negative or mean,” Day said.

Laura believes Patricia couldn’t have lived without Ashton.

“They both had the Lord and knew where they were going and that brings us comfort,” Laura said.

Neighbors have raised more than $9,000 for their tribute.

“We just know we need to battle through the day and wake up tomorrow and people are just there,” John said.

They both will be laid to rest Saturday at 10 a.m at the Fellowship Church of High Springs. A vigil will be held for her classmates at High Springs Community School at 1 p.m.

