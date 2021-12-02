Advertisement

NCFL representative introduces bill to reduce risk of lead poisoning for children

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WCJB) - North Central Florida Representative Al Lawson is introducing a bipartisan bill to reduce the risk of lead poisoning in children.

Lawson, along with District 4 Representative John Rutherford, are introducing the Safe from Lead Hazards Act, which would require the Department of Housing and Urban Development to look at lead hazards in houses getting federal renting assistance.

In a statement, Lawson says “Our residents should not have to worry about the risk of lead exposure and the harmful impact this hazardous toxin can cause.”

