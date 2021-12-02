Advertisement

T-Mobile presents a check donation of $50,000 to UF women’s athletic programs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - T-Mobile is donating $50,000 to UF to support women’s athletic programs.

It is part of the company’s $700,000 donation to the 14 universities in the SEC.

The check will be presented to the SEC Friday in Atlanta as part of a concert.

UF leads the SEC as the first athletics conference to collaborate on A.I.

Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General's preliminary audit
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of...
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of teen and grandmother killed in crash on Thanksgiving

