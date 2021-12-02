T-Mobile presents a check donation of $50,000 to UF women’s athletic programs
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - T-Mobile is donating $50,000 to UF to support women’s athletic programs.
It is part of the company’s $700,000 donation to the 14 universities in the SEC.
The check will be presented to the SEC Friday in Atlanta as part of a concert.
