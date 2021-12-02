T-Mobile presents a check donation of $50,000 to UF women’s athletic programs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - T-Mobile is donating $50,000 to UF to support women’s athletic programs.

It is part of the company’s $700,000 donation to the 14 universities in the SEC.

The check will be presented to the SEC Friday in Atlanta as part of a concert.

TRENDING STORY: UF leads the SEC as the first athletics conference to collaborate on A.I.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.