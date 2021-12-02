UF Board of Trustees begins two-day meeting to discuss $51 million natural gas-fired thermal energy plant
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees will kick off a two-day board meeting.
Both meetings will start at 8 a.m. at UF’s Emerson Alumni Hall.
The committee on facilities and capital improvements will discuss the $51 million natural gas-fired thermal energy plant.
The plant has received some opposition from UF students and staff.
