UF Board of Trustees begins two-day meeting to discuss $51 million natural gas-fired thermal energy plant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees will kick off a two-day board meeting.

Both meetings will start at 8 a.m. at UF’s Emerson Alumni Hall.

The committee on facilities and capital improvements will discuss the $51 million natural gas-fired thermal energy plant.

The plant has received some opposition from UF students and staff.

