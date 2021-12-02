Advertisement

UF Trustees discussed plans to tear down two aging family housing complexes on campus

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -  In 2023, two University of Florida graduate student housing complexes will be demolished removing nearly 350 units.

These buildings include Maguire Village and University Village South. 

Trustees want to build a new form of housing in their place. 

But, Gainesville City Commissioners need to approve a campus development agreement with UF .

Previously, the approval was postponed due to the lack of affordable housing for students on campus. 

UF officials explain the rate reduction to the graduate housing.

 “For a 2-bedroom unit, there is $1,358. Under the structure that we have to convert this for graduate housing, we would be able to see a reduction in rates to 30% below market.”

At today’s commission meeting, commissioners decided to wait to vote on the campus development agreement until January 6th  after they know the university’s decision.

