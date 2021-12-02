To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2023, two University of Florida graduate student housing complexes will be demolished removing nearly 350 units.

On Thursday, UF Trustees discussed plans to tear down two aging family housing complexes on campus .

These buildings include Maguire Village and University Village South.

Trustees want to build a new form of housing in their place.

But, Gainesville City Commissioners need to approve a campus development agreement with UF .

Previously, the approval was postponed due to the lack of affordable housing for students on campus.

UF officials explain the rate reduction to the graduate housing.

“For a 2-bedroom unit, there is $1,358. Under the structure that we have to convert this for graduate housing, we would be able to see a reduction in rates to 30% below market.”

At today’s commission meeting, commissioners decided to wait to vote on the campus development agreement until January 6th after they know the university’s decision.

TRENDING STORY: City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.