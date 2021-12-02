UF women’s basketball team has five-game winning streak broken at George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. (WCJB) -Florida senior guard Kiki Smith scored 19 points and the Gators raced out to an early 11-3 lead, but UF could not hang on and lost Wednesday’s road contest at George Mason, 75-71. The defeat snaps Florida’s five-game winning streak. Both teams are now 6-3.

Lavender Briggs added 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Gators while Jordyn Merritt and Nina Rickards were also in double figures and combined for 22 points.

George Mason was led by Amaya Scott’s game-high 25 points and held off a UF rally to avoid becoming the Gators’ third straight Atlantic-10 victim. Previously, Florida had beaten St. Louis and George Washington.

Florida stays on the road to face TCU on Sunday at 2 p.m.

