University of Florida and Gainesville City Commission meet to discuss 2020-2030 UF campus development agreement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners will meet with the University of Florida.

The university requested the city commission to adopt the 2020 through 2030 UF campus development agreement.

The goal of the city commission’s strategic plan is to make Gainesville a great place to live and experience.

They previously postponed approving it over concerns about a lack of affordable housing.

This is because UF plans to knock down Maguire Village and University Village South.

They are slated to be demolished in 2023.

