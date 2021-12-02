Advertisement

University of Florida and Gainesville City Commission meet to discuss 2020-2030 UF campus development agreement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners will meet with the University of Florida.

The university requested the city commission to adopt the 2020 through 2030 UF campus development agreement.

The goal of the city commission’s strategic plan is to make Gainesville a great place to live and experience.

They previously postponed approving it over concerns about a lack of affordable housing.

This is because UF plans to knock down Maguire Village and University Village South.

They are slated to be demolished in 2023.

TRENDING STORY: Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
City of Gainesville has major debt problems per FL Auditor General’s preliminary audit
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
HCA Florida Healthcare announces plans to build new hospital in Gainesville
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch
Leader of local sexual predator watch group assaulted during live catch

Latest News

High visability
Increase in police presence to be seen along main roads in Gainesville in an effort to increase biker and pedestrian safety
Chamber awards
Greater Gainesville Chamber awards North-central Florida businesses making a difference
alachua pets
Alachua County Pets: Gracie, Princess, and Hagrid
Wind fm
“What’s up” With WIND-FM 12/02