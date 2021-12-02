University of Florida hosts lighting ceremony of the metal gator statue

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and staff at the University of Florida came together to show gator pride and celebrate the holiday season.

The university hosted a lighting ceremony of the metal gator statue near Turlington Plaza Wednesday evening, lighting the gator in orange and blue lights.

President Kent Fuchs says he is proud the statue was created by a University of Florida alumni.

Those who attended were served cookies, hot cocoa, and hot apple cider.

