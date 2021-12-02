UPDATE: Deputies confirm suspect is in custody, I-75 has been reopened

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a breaking development in the search for the armed suspect who ran into the woods off of I-75 near High Springs.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are confirming the suspect is now in custody.

RELATED STORY: BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous

The stretch of the interstate between High Springs and Lake City has been reopened.

FHP warns to still expect delays as traffic resumes.

Columbia / Alachua County TRAFFIC ALERT in re to the earlier shooting incident at the 406 mm; the suspect has been captured and all Southbound lanes of I-75 have been reopened. — FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) December 2, 2021

Columbia / Alachua County TRAFFIC ALERT in re to the earlier shooting incident at the 406 mm; the suspect has been captured and all Northbound lanes of I-75 have been reopened; however traffic is still very heavy-expect delays. — FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) December 2, 2021

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.