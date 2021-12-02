Advertisement

UPDATE: Deputies confirm suspect is in custody, I-75 has been reopened

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a breaking development in the search for the armed suspect who ran into the woods off of I-75 near High Springs.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are confirming the suspect is now in custody.

RELATED STORY: BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous

The stretch of the interstate between High Springs and Lake City has been reopened.

FHP warns to still expect delays as traffic resumes.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

