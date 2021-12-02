Weapon of mass destruction exercise: First responders work together to mitigate simulated chemical hazard

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Improving emergency response time during a weapon of mass destruction situation is one goal of an exercise taking place in Gainesville Monday.

Picture this: you’re participating in a fun run here at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and the misters you run through to cool you off actually contain a dangerous chemical. This is the scenario first responders were given to mitigate.

Gainesville Fire Rescue’s Marie Goltara was one of the driver operator paramedics on the scene set up to simulate a chemical lab.

“We came in as the hazardous materials team to figure out what was going on and why people were injured,” said Goltara. “I immediately noticed a lab setup with several chemicals, heating agents, and those things so it was automatically a red flag for us.”

Working to identify the chemicals while communicating their findings to their Incident Command comes next. After forming a better picture, the Florida National Guard’s 44th and 48th Civil Support Teams are called in.

The goal of this exercise is to ensure local and state emergency response can work together quickly to mitigate a threat to the public in the event of a real emergency situation were to happen, according to GFR’s Interim District Chief of Marketing Management Sean Withers.

“We have a lot of people who come to the games so we wanna make sure everyone going to Gainesville is protected so the way to do this is to run these drills on a regular basis so we’re efficient and fast,” said Withers.

While the exercise is not open to the public, people are encouraged to stay informed and have their own plan in case of an emergency situation.

