Annual Christmas light-up events occur across North Central Florida

(WCJB) - Annual light-up events are happening all across North Central Florida today, Friday, December 3.

The 32nd annual North Florida Regional Medical Center “Pond Lighting” is from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

You can watch it virtually on their Facebook live.

Although the kick-off ceremony is virtual, people are encouraged to come see the lights throughout the whole month of December.

The city of Newberry will have its annual tree lighting.

That starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Admission is free and there will be seasonal treats, Christmas carolers, and photos with Santa.

The City of Alachua will have its Christmas tree lighting celebration.

That’s from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Main Street.

The holiday event is free. and you can enjoy cookies and pictures with Santa.

The “Light Up Marion Oaks” annual event is at the Marion Oaks Community Center.

That starts at 7 p.m. tonight.

There will be music, food trucks, and more.

Lastly, the town of Bell has its annual town lighting from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

