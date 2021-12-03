Advertisement

Annual Christmas light-up events occur across North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Annual light-up events are happening all across North Central Florida today, Friday, December 3.

The 32nd annual North Florida Regional Medical Center “Pond Lighting” is from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

You can watch it virtually on their Facebook live.

Although the kick-off ceremony is virtual, people are encouraged to come see the lights throughout the whole month of December.

The city of Newberry will have its annual tree lighting.

That starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Admission is free and there will be seasonal treats, Christmas carolers, and photos with Santa.

The City of Alachua will have its Christmas tree lighting celebration.

That’s from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Main Street.

The holiday event is free. and you can enjoy cookies and pictures with Santa.

The “Light Up Marion Oaks” annual event is at the Marion Oaks Community Center.

That starts at 7 p.m. tonight.

There will be music, food trucks, and more.

Lastly, the town of Bell has its annual town lighting from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
ASO deputies
UPDATE: Deputies confirm suspect is in custody, I-75 has been reopened
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of...
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of teen and grandmother killed in crash on Thanksgiving
High visability
Increase in police presence to be seen along main roads in Gainesville in an effort to increase biker and pedestrian safety

Latest News

cheerleaders
UPDATE: Union County cheerleaders secure funding needed for travel to nationals
columbia meeting
Columbia County commission holds meeting to confront new wetlands permitting process halting improvement projects
MCA
Marion Cultural Alliance is having an open reception and holiday party for its December exhibit
quilt show
Gainesville Modern Quilters is having its modern quilt show reception