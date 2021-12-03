Archer park dedication honors legacy of city’s first Black mayor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When it came to honoring the first Black mayor of Archer, city leaders hit it out of the park with Wilson Robinson Sr.’s dedication. More than 50 people came out to what used to be Archer City Park for the occasion that his family said will help his legacy live on.

“We’re all glad to be a part of that legacy,” Robinson’s grandson Rodney Brannon said.

Wilson Robinson senior served on the council for about 25 years and served four terms as mayor.

Trending story: Marathon gas station in Newberry hosts “Panther Spirit Pump” fundraiser for NHS athletics

Vice Mayor Joan White spearheaded the renaming.

It’s an honor for his children, grandchildren and all those sharing his DNA.

“My grandfather was the first Black mayor here and he didn’t really see himself as a Black mayor but he saw himself as just another citizen who cared about his community and wanted to help and see us prosper and grow,” Brannon explained. “My granddad, we would see the sacrifices he’s made for his beloved city and we’re just grateful that the city is pouring the love back into him. We’re glad to be here together and celebrate this in his honor.”

At the dedication, he also became a posthumous member of the 100 Black Men of Greater Florida GNV.

“I’m honored for my grandfather whose shoulders we stand on to now be a part of 100 black men,” Robinson’s grandson Karl Anderson said.

Now, his legacy will truly live on as kids come to play in a park named after an Archer legend.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.