ASO report alludes to needed policy changes in county jail after baby death

By Camron Lunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The full report by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office into the death of Erica Thompson’s baby after being delivered in the Alachua County Jail in August has been released and the lead inspector in the investigation has found no wrong doing, but he does bring up potential changes into policies at the jail.

The findings of the 36-page report led to the conclusion from Lead Inspector Brett Rhodenizer that there was no wrong doing based upon the current jail policies; However, he did conclude that changes should be included in the training of jail staff in times of an medical emergency and also with the jail’s relationship with Corizon Healthcare.

Rhodenizer said that in his investigation he found that the nurse who attended to Thompson in the jail did not have Thompson’s up-to-date medical file and had to rely on information that Thompson self-reported and the nurse did not have the definitive metrics to determine when was the right time to get Thompson to the hospital.

Thompson and the Gainesville chapter of the Dream Defenders plan on holding a press conference on Monday outside of the jail to protest the results of the investigation, along with asking for three things from ASO:

  • A formal public apology from all parties to Heaven(Erica) and her family
  • Publicly release full, uncut jail and infirmary footage relating to Heaven(Erica)
  • End the Alachua County Jail’s contract with Corizon Health

That press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 6.

